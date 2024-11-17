Corella Resources Advances Tampu Kaolin and HPA Projects

Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Corella Resources Ltd is advancing its Tampu kaolin project by exploring two revenue strategies: direct shipping of ore and producing processed kaolin for High Purity Alumina (HPA) feedstock. The company has secured additional funding from the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia for its HPA research in collaboration with the University of Queensland. Additionally, Corella has completed its drilling program for rare earth elements at Tampu, with assay results pending.

