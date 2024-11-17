News & Insights

Stocks

Corella Resources Advances Tampu Kaolin and HPA Projects

November 17, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Corella Resources Ltd is advancing its Tampu kaolin project by exploring two revenue strategies: direct shipping of ore and producing processed kaolin for High Purity Alumina (HPA) feedstock. The company has secured additional funding from the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia for its HPA research in collaboration with the University of Queensland. Additionally, Corella has completed its drilling program for rare earth elements at Tampu, with assay results pending.

For further insights into AU:CR9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.