Core Scientific price target raised to $17 from $16 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Core Scientific (CORZ) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said as expected, Core Scientific announced that CoreWeave has gone ahead and exercised its option to procure its remaining 118MW of data center power designated for AI hosting. They also believe in the potential for the company to announce new HPC/ AI hosting partners in the coming months.

