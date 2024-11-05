News & Insights

Stocks

Core Scientific Inc Reports Strong Bitcoin Mining Results

November 05, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Core Scientific Inc ( (CORZ) ) is now available.

Core Scientific, a key player in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining, reported earning 369 bitcoins in October 2024, bringing their year-to-date total to 5,990. The company operates around 185,000 miners and has expanded its data center infrastructure in Pecos, TX by 100 MW. They also provided hosting services for customer-owned miners who earned 52 bitcoins. Despite a slight drop in hosting hash rate, they maintained steady bitcoin sales and revenue, highlighting their robust operations and strategic growth in the blockchain sector.

Find detailed analytics on CORZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CORZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.