Core Scientific Inc Reports Strong Bitcoin Mining Results

Core Scientific, a key player in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining, reported earning 369 bitcoins in October 2024, bringing their year-to-date total to 5,990. The company operates around 185,000 miners and has expanded its data center infrastructure in Pecos, TX by 100 MW. They also provided hosting services for customer-owned miners who earned 52 bitcoins. Despite a slight drop in hosting hash rate, they maintained steady bitcoin sales and revenue, highlighting their robust operations and strategic growth in the blockchain sector.

