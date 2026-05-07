Core Molding Technologies Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.61 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.18 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core Molding Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.18 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $58.58 million from $61.45 million last year.

Core Molding Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.61 Mln. vs. $2.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $58.58 Mln vs. $61.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.