Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Price Target Increased by 20.83% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAM:CMT) has been revised to $29.58 / share. This is an increase of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $24.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.43% from the latest reported closing price of $24.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Molding Technologies. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 48.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMT is 0.20%, an increase of 36.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.47% to 6,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 503K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 460K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 376K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 342K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company.

Gabelli Funds holds 306K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 2.90% over the last quarter.

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