Core & Main Sees Net Sales Growth In FY26 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Core & Main, Inc. (CNM), a distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, said it now expects net sales for the full-year 2026 between $7.80 billion and $7.90 billion, reflecting net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CNM is trading on the NYSE at $47.40, down $1.01 or 2.09 percent.

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