Core Lithium Uncovers Promising Blackbeard Drill Results

Core Lithium Ltd has reported promising new drilling results at its Blackbeard prospect, revealing significant lithium deposits just 20km from its Grants processing facility. The findings include a notable 63 meters at 1.67% Li2O, indicating a large mineralized pegmatite that could support future resource estimates and production plans. This discovery aligns with Core Lithium’s strategy to explore cost-effective lithium sources during the 2024 field season.

