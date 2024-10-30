Core Lithium Enhances Board with New Director Appointment

Core Lithium Ltd (AU:CXO) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd has appointed Alicia Sherwood as a Non-Executive Director, effective December 1, 2024. With over 25 years of experience, Sherwood brings strong expertise in ESG, stakeholder management, and regulatory navigation, particularly in the Northern Territory. Her appointment is expected to bolster Core’s commitment to sustainable growth and corporate governance excellence in its mining operations.

