Core Laboratories Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents, driven by outperformance of the Production Enhancement segment. However, the bottom line decreased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 19 cents due to the underperformance of the Reservoir Description segment and increased costs and expenses.

This oilfield service provider reported second-quarter operating revenues of $124.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128 million and decreasing from the earlier-year quarter’s reported figure of $130.1 million. This can be attributed to military conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine region, which disrupted energy infrastructure, delaying projects, disrupting crude oil trade and reducing demand for the company's international laboratory services.

Core Laboratories Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Core Laboratories Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Core Laboratories Inc. Quote

During the second quarter, CLB repurchased 214,712shares of common stock for a total of $2.7 million. The company’s debt leverage ratio was at 1.30 and net debt decreased by $0.5 million.

CLB’s Q2 Segmental Performance

Reservoir Description: Revenues in this segment decreased 8.7% from the year-ago quarter to $78.7 million. Moreover, the top line missed our model estimation of $82 million.

Operating income decreased from $12.2 million in the year-ago period to $3.7 million and missed our estimate of $6 million, caused by three primary factors: reduced client activity in the Middle East, lower global crude assay activity resulting from disruptions to hydrocarbon cargo shipments and increased military action and expanded European sanctions associated with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Production Enhancement: This segment’s revenues increased 4.5% to $45.9 million from $43.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line beat our model estimate of $45.6 million.

Operating income increased from $3.1 million in the year-ago period to $5.2 million and beat our model estimate of $2 million. The outperformance in the Production Enhancement segment can be attributed to improvement in U.S. completion activity and increased product sales in both the U.S. and international markets.

Costs & Expenses of CLB

CLB reported total costs and expenses of $115.5 million in the second quarter, increasing by 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $114.9 million. Our estimation for the metric was $118.6 million.

Details of CLB’s Financials & Dividends

As of June 30, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.7 million and long-term debt of $113.9 million. CLB’s debt-to-capitalization was about 29%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter totaled $7.8 million, while capital expenditure amounted to $4.7 million. This led to a positive free cash flow of $3.1 million.

Core Laboratories’ board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share to its common shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2026. The payout, which remains unchanged from the previous quarter, will be made on Aug. 31.

Management Remarks & Outlook for Q3

Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine prompted the IEA, EIA and OPEC to lower their 2026 global oil demand forecasts due to higher energy prices, supply disruptions and trade constraints. However, all three agencies expect demand growth to recover in 2027. Core Laboratories believes the long-term need for new production and enhanced recovery remains intact, supported by declining output from mature fields, energy security concerns and diversified hydrocarbon supply.

The company expects third-quarter revenues to rise sequentially, aided by improving activity in the South Atlantic Margin and Asia-Pacific, despite continued geopolitical disruptions affecting project execution and logistics. Modest improvement in U.S. land completions, growing adoption of its reservoir technologies and diagnostics, and expanding international offshore and exploration projects are expected to support long-term growth.

For the third quarter of 2026, CLB expects revenues to range from $128.5 million to $135.5 million. Operating income is anticipated to be between $10.5 million and $15 million, with earnings per share expected to be between 12 cents and 20 cents.

Revenues for the Reservoir Description segment are anticipated to be between $81 million and $84 million, with operating income ranging from $5.5 million to $7.9 million.

Revenues for the Production Enhancement segment are expected to be between $47.5 million and $51.5 million, with operating income predicted to be between $4.8 million and $6.9 million.

The company anticipates an effective tax rate of 25% for the third quarter. Its guidance for the third quarter of 2026 is based on estimates for underlying operations and excludes any gains or losses from foreign exchange.

CLB’s Key Projects & Technology Advancements

During the second quarter of 2026, Core Laboratories expanded its technology-driven reservoir evaluation and completion capabilities through several high-value projects across Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. In Australia, the company deployed its Advanced Digital Imaging System (ADIS) to analyze reservoir rock samples for an onshore gas project, integrating the results into its proprietary RAPID™ database to accelerate reservoir interpretation. Offshore Namibia, CLB applied advanced laboratory technologies to characterize geological and petrophysical properties, supporting more accurate reservoir models and reducing exploration risk.

The company also launched a reservoir characterization program for Murphy Oil's offshore Côte d’Ivoire discovery using its Dual Energy CT technology. In Asia-Pacific, Core Laboratories enabled a national oil company to establish in-house Tubing Conveyed Perforating capabilities through equipment supply and technical training. Additionally, regulatory approvals in the UAE for SpectraStim™ proppant tracing and SpectraScan® spectral gamma ray logging broadened the company's reservoir optimization offerings, strengthening its position in a key Middle Eastern energy market.

Core Laboratoriescurrently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed CLB’s second-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in the Oil/Energy space.

Expand Energy Corporation EXE reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The company’s bottom line increased from the year-ago adjusted profit of $1.10 per share, fueled by strong production and lower operating expenses.

Expand Energy’s ‘natural gas, oil and NGL’ revenues of $1.8 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. The top line was also below the year-ago figure of $2 billion.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had $663 million in cash and cash equivalents. Expand Energy had a long-term debt of $3.7 billion, reflecting a debt-to-capitalization of 16%.

NOV Inc. NOV reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The bottom line also increased 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 29 cents, driven by outperformance of the Energy Equipment segment.

The oil and gas equipment and services company’s total revenues of $2.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $39 million. However, NOV’s revenues fell 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.2 billion due to lower year-over-year revenues from the Energy Products and Services segment.

As of June 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion and long-term debt of $1.7 billion with a debt-to-capitalization of 21.3%.

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT reported a second-quarter 2026 adjusted net profit of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The outperformance was driven by the company’s focus on AI-driven technology advancements and strong operational execution. However, the bottom line decreased from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 12 cents due to increased year-over-year costs and expenses.

LBRT's revenues totaled $1.2 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. The top line also increased from the prior-year quarter’s $1 billion by 14%, supported by record utilization and a modest pricing uplift along with higher product sales.

As of June 30, Liberty Energy had approximately $555.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The pressure pumper’s long-term debt of $1.3 billion represented a debt-to-capitalization of 39.5%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.