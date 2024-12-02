Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Reports Strong Interim Gains

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (GB:CORD) has released an update.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd has demonstrated robust performance in its interim results, with a 38.9% share price total return driven by strong operational performance and strategic investments. The company’s ‘Buy, Build, Grow’ approach resulted in notable NAV growth and a well-covered interim dividend of 2.1p per share. Despite currency challenges, Cordiant’s strategic refinancing and portfolio diversification efforts position it well for future growth.

