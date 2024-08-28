Corcept (CORT) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT). Shares have lost about 4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corcept due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Corcept Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Corcept reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had reported earnings of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues increased 39% year over year to $163.8 million. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154 million. The top line solely comprises product sales of Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym.

Quarter in Detail

Revenues from Korlym beat our model estimate of $152.4 million.

Research and development expenses surged 35.5% year over year to $58.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased around 54.5% year over year to $66.9 million.

Operating expenses increased to $128.2 million, up 45.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level, owing to higher expenses related to ongoing clinical studies and support for the expansion of commercial and clinical development teams.

Cash and investments, as of Jun 30, 2024, totaled $492.5 million compared with $451 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Corcept increased its revenue guidance for 2024.

The company now expects total revenues in the range of $640-$670 million compared with the earlier projection of $620-$650 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 11.83% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Corcept has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Corcept has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

