Corbus Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to $75 from $80 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andres Maldonado lowered the firm’s price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to $75 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. the firm says additional data from CRB-913 during Obesity Week further differentiates its profile from other CB1 competitors. Corbus is expected to report initial data from its U.S.-based dose escalation study of CRB-701 in solid tumors in Q1 of 2025, and this “catalyst is critical for the company’s long-term value and one that remains well within reach,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRBP:
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS ($1.15), consensus (95c)
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals expects cash to fund operations through 3Q27
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reveals Promising Obesity Treatment Data
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.