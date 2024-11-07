News & Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to $75 from $80 at H.C. Wainwright

November 07, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andres Maldonado lowered the firm’s price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to $75 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. the firm says additional data from CRB-913 during Obesity Week further differentiates its profile from other CB1 competitors. Corbus is expected to report initial data from its U.S.-based dose escalation study of CRB-701 in solid tumors in Q1 of 2025, and this “catalyst is critical for the company’s long-term value and one that remains well within reach,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on CRBP:

