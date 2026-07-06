Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Leonardo Viana Nicacio As CMO

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), a company focused on oncology and obesity, said on Monday that it has appointed Leonardo Viana Nicacio as Chief Medical Officer.

Prior to joining Corbus, Nicacio was the CMO of Protara Therapeutics Inc.(TARA), a clinical-stage developer of therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases.

Prior to Protara, Nicacio served as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development and Global Medical Affairs at Stemline Therapeutics, a subsidiary of the Menarini Group.

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