Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces U.S. FDA granted FTD to CRB-701

December 03, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has granted Fast Track designation, FTD, to CRB-701 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. CRB-701 is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4 that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a precise drug antibody ratio of 2 using MMAE as the payload.

