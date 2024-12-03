Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces U.S. FDA granted FTD to CRB-701

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has granted Fast Track designation, FTD, to CRB-701 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. CRB-701 is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4 that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a precise drug antibody ratio of 2 using MMAE as the payload.

