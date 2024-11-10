News & Insights

Corazon Mining’s Capital Raise for Canadian Project

November 10, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited is set to raise up to A$2.6 million through a combination of a placement and an entitlement offer, primarily to fund the acquisition and exploration of the MacBride base and precious metals project in Canada. The initiative includes a partially underwritten entitlement offer, providing existing shareholders an opportunity to invest under the same terms as new investors. This financial move aims to expedite the exploration of promising targets in MacBride, potentially enhancing the company’s asset portfolio.

