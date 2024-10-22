News & Insights

Corazon Mining Unveils Promising Exploration Updates

October 22, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited reports promising exploration results at its Lynn Lake and Mt Gilmore projects, revealing significant potential for nickel and copper-gold deposits. Notably, the Lynn Lake project in Canada shows substantial exploration upside with multiple electromagnetic conductors identified, while the Mt Gilmore project in Australia confirms copper sulphide presence, supporting the potential for a large-scale deposit. Meanwhile, Future Battery Minerals Limited has acquired a majority interest in Corazon’s Miriam Project, advancing lithium exploration efforts.

