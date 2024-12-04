News & Insights

Corazon Mining Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has scheduled a general meeting for January 13, 2025, to discuss important resolutions impacting shareholder interests. Key agenda items include the ratification of prior issued placement shares and approval for issuing additional options. Shareholder votes are crucial as the company outlines its strategic financial maneuvers.

