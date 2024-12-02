News & Insights

Corazon Mining Launches Survey at MacBride Project

December 02, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has initiated an aerial geophysical survey at the MacBride Project in Canada’s Lynn Lake district, aiming to identify new drill targets for potential precious metal deposits. The survey covers historical deposits and newly identified conductive bodies, with results expected to facilitate drilling operations planned for early 2025. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to raise $2.3 million for accelerated exploration.

