Corazon Mining Issues New Unquoted Options

Corazon Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 4,080,000 unquoted options set to expire on June 30, 2027. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and remain unquoted on the ASX. Investors might find these developments noteworthy as the company continues to maneuver within the financial markets.

