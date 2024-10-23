Is COPT DEFENSE PR (CDP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is COPT Defense (CDP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

COPT Defense is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COPT Defense is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDP's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CDP has moved about 24.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.4% on average. This shows that COPT Defense is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Goldman Sachs (GS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.4%.

The consensus estimate for Goldman Sachs' current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, COPT Defense belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.1% this year, meaning that CDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Goldman Sachs, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +71.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on COPT Defense and Goldman Sachs as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

COPT Defense Properties (CDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.