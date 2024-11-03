Coppermoly Limited Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Coppermoly Limited has appointed Patrick Holywell as a non-executive director, effective November 1, 2024. With two decades of experience in accounting and corporate governance, Holywell brings a wealth of expertise from roles in various sectors including resources and finance. His appointment is backed by the company’s major shareholder, Hongkong Ausino Investment Limited.

