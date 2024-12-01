Coppermoly Limited Revamps Leadership to Boost Growth

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.
Coppermoly Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership team, appointing Mark Burke as Managing Director and Quinn Lee as Chairperson. The new appointments aim to enhance the company’s corporate strategy and accelerate exploration efforts, leveraging the extensive experience of both leaders in mining and corporate development. The changes are expected to drive growth and optimize operational efficiency, positioning Coppermoly for future success.
