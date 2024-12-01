Coppermoly Limited Announces Director Departure

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Coppermoly Limited has announced the departure of Director Craig McPherson, who ceased his role on November 29, 2024. McPherson held 5 million options at an exercise price of $0.015 each, set to expire in 2027, through MCORP Holdings Pty Ltd. This change might interest investors monitoring shifts in company leadership and stock option holdings.
For further insights into AU:COY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.