Coppermoly Limited Announces Director Departure

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coppermoly Limited has announced the departure of Director Craig McPherson, who ceased his role on November 29, 2024. McPherson held 5 million options at an exercise price of $0.015 each, set to expire in 2027, through MCORP Holdings Pty Ltd. This change might interest investors monitoring shifts in company leadership and stock option holdings.

For further insights into AU:COY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.