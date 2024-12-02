CopperEx Refocuses on Fully-Owned Mineral Projects

CopperEx Resources Corporation (TSE:CUEX) has released an update.

CopperEx Resources Corp. has decided to terminate its option over the Exploradora Norte property due to high costs and challenging market conditions. Instead, the company will focus on its fully-owned projects, Kio Buggy in northern Chile and La Rica in Peru, which show promising exploration potential.

