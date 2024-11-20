Copper Standard Completes Merger with Pucara Gold

Level 14 Ventures (TSE:CSR) has released an update.
Copper Standard Resources Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition of Pucara Gold Ltd., with Pucara shareholders receiving Copper Standard shares in exchange. The merger enhances Copper Standard’s focus on copper and gold projects, particularly in Peru, while streamlining its operations by delisting Pucara from the TSX Venture Exchange.
