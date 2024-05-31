News & Insights

Copper Road Installs New Interim President and CEO

May 31, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Stone Gold Inc. (TSE:CRD) has released an update.

Copper Road Resources Inc. has announced that Mark Goodman will take over as Interim President and CEO, succeeding John Timmons, with immediate effect. The company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties for precious and base metals, has expressed thanks to Timmons for his contributions.

