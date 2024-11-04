Copel Strengthens Legal Team with New Appointment

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has appointed Yuri Müller Ledra as its new Vice-President of Legal and Compliance. Ledra brings extensive experience in civil and business law, having worked for the ENGIE group across various international locations. His expertise is expected to enhance Copel’s commitment to transparency, ethics, and cost-efficient litigation management.

