News & Insights

Stocks

Copel Strengthens Legal Team with New Appointment

November 04, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has appointed Yuri Müller Ledra as its new Vice-President of Legal and Compliance. Ledra brings extensive experience in civil and business law, having worked for the ENGIE group across various international locations. His expertise is expected to enhance Copel’s commitment to transparency, ethics, and cost-efficient litigation management.

For further insights into ELP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.