News & Insights

Stocks

COPEL Shareholders Approve Key Bylaws Reform

October 31, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as COPEL, successfully held its 211th Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on October 30, 2024, where shareholders approved a proposal to reform and consolidate the company’s bylaws. The meeting saw significant participation with 59.90% of the voting share capital represented, underscoring investor engagement in COPEL’s strategic governance adjustments. These changes are set to take effect immediately, reflecting the company’s proactive approach to corporate governance.

For further insights into ELP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.