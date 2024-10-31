COPEL Shareholders Approve Key Bylaws Reform

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as COPEL, successfully held its 211th Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on October 30, 2024, where shareholders approved a proposal to reform and consolidate the company’s bylaws. The meeting saw significant participation with 59.90% of the voting share capital represented, underscoring investor engagement in COPEL’s strategic governance adjustments. These changes are set to take effect immediately, reflecting the company’s proactive approach to corporate governance.

