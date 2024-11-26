News & Insights

Copel Divests Small Generation Assets to Boost Efficiency

November 26, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has announced the divestment of its 13 small generation assets, totaling 118.7 MW, through a Share Purchase Agreement with Electra Hydra/Intrepid for R$450.5 million. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reallocating resources towards larger projects, aligning with Copel’s focus on optimizing its capital allocation. The transaction awaits approval from relevant bodies, while also involving a debt of R$21.4 million with the Brazilian Development Bank.

