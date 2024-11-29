News & Insights

Stocks

Copel Approves Dividends, Share Buyback, and Asset Sale

November 29, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has approved the distribution of R$600 million in dividends for 2024 and launched a share buyback program targeting up to 10% of its outstanding shares. Additionally, Copel has agreed to sell several energy assets to Electra Hydra Participações Societárias Ltda., aiming for efficiency gains and strategic alignment.

For further insights into ELP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.