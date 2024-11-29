Copel Approves Dividends, Share Buyback, and Asset Sale

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has approved the distribution of R$600 million in dividends for 2024 and launched a share buyback program targeting up to 10% of its outstanding shares. Additionally, Copel has agreed to sell several energy assets to Electra Hydra Participações Societárias Ltda., aiming for efficiency gains and strategic alignment.

