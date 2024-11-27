Copel Addresses Share Price Fluctuations Amidst New Initiatives

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has responded to queries about unusual fluctuations in its class B preferred shares, stating it is unaware of any undisclosed material facts influencing these movements. Recent announcements include a share buyback program and divestment in small generation assets, but no information leaks have been detected. The company remains transparent, with details available on its Investor Relations platform.

