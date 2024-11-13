Copa Holdings reports October traffic up 6.5% year-over-year

For October, Copa Holdings (CPA)’ capacity increased by 6.6%, while system-wide passenger traffic increased by 6.5%, compared to the same period in 2023. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 87.4%, 0.1 percentage points lower than in October 2023.
