Cooper Energy’s AGM Success and Future Plans

November 07, 2024 — 12:34 am EST

Cooper Energy Limited (AU:COE) has released an update.

Cooper Energy Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions successfully passed by shareholders. The meeting highlighted the company’s strategic initiatives, including a name change to Amplitude Energy, reflecting its focus on expanding its gas supply and production capabilities in Southeast Australia. Investors are keenly watching Cooper Energy’s growth trajectory as it strengthens its position in the regional energy market.

