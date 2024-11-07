Cooper Energy Announces Director Departure and Shareholding

Cooper Energy Limited (AU:COE) has released an update.

Cooper Energy Limited announces the departure of director Jeffrey Warrington Schneider, with his stake held through Yelmere Pty Ltd comprising 2,423,232 ordinary shares. This change in leadership may influence the company’s future strategies, capturing the interest of investors keen on stock market dynamics.

