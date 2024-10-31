News & Insights

Stocks

Coolabah Metals’ Strategic Acquisition and Name Change

October 31, 2024 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd. is making strategic moves in the mining sector by acquiring the Rasp Mine and entering a joint venture for the Pinnacles Mine, aiming to consolidate its position in the Ag-Pb-Zn market at Broken Hill. This transformational transaction will see Coolabah change its name to Broken Hill Mines Limited, while raising $3 million through a public offer. These developments position the company to enhance its operational and commercial capabilities in base metals.

For further insights into AU:CBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.