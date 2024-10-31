Coolabah Metals’ Strategic Acquisition and Name Change

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd. is making strategic moves in the mining sector by acquiring the Rasp Mine and entering a joint venture for the Pinnacles Mine, aiming to consolidate its position in the Ag-Pb-Zn market at Broken Hill. This transformational transaction will see Coolabah change its name to Broken Hill Mines Limited, while raising $3 million through a public offer. These developments position the company to enhance its operational and commercial capabilities in base metals.

