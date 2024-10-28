Coolabah Metals Plans Public Offer for Mine Expansion

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd., soon to be renamed Broken Hill Mines Ltd, is set to raise up to A$4 million through a public offer, marking a pivotal step in developing their Rasp and Pinnacles Mines in Broken Hill, NSW. The company’s strategic focus on mineral exploration and development in this renowned mining area underscores the potential for lucrative returns, though investors should be aware of the inherent risks. The public offer will be detailed in a prospectus available on the company’s website.

