News & Insights

Stocks

Coolabah Metals Plans Public Offer for Mine Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd., soon to be renamed Broken Hill Mines Ltd, is set to raise up to A$4 million through a public offer, marking a pivotal step in developing their Rasp and Pinnacles Mines in Broken Hill, NSW. The company’s strategic focus on mineral exploration and development in this renowned mining area underscores the potential for lucrative returns, though investors should be aware of the inherent risks. The public offer will be detailed in a prospectus available on the company’s website.

For further insights into AU:CBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.