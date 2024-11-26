News & Insights

Stocks

Coolabah Metals Ltd. Announces Security Consolidation

November 26, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coolabah Metals Ltd. has announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and several options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 4, 2024. The company’s securities are currently suspended as it works to re-comply with ASX listing rules. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance its market position and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.