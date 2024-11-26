Coolabah Metals Ltd. Announces Security Consolidation

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.
Coolabah Metals Ltd. has announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and several options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 4, 2024. The company’s securities are currently suspended as it works to re-comply with ASX listing rules. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance its market position and shareholder value.
