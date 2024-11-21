Cool Company Ltd Announces Dividend Amid Regulatory Changes

Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) has released an update.

Cool Company Ltd has announced a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, with payment dates differing due to the settlement cycle changes in Norway. Investors holding shares on the New York Stock Exchange will see payments around December 9, 2024, while those on the Oslo Stock Exchange will receive theirs by December 13, 2024. This adjustment follows regulatory changes in Norway affecting settlement cycles.

