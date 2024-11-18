The Convergence of Tradfi and Digital Assets

On Our Radar

TradeTalks wrapped up coverage of the Singapore Fintech Festival, where we explored the outlook for digital assets, artificial intelligence, market regulation and more — and we’re continuing to focus on insights that will frame 2025.

Dr. Merav Ozair, Global Leading Emerging Technologies Expert, and Johann Kerbrat, Head of Crypto at Robinhood, discuss the post-election impact on digital assets and global regulatory framework. One of the big upsides of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration would be potential regulatory clarity for digital assets from a combination of new laws passed by Congress and more friendly regulators.

Blockchain innovation could also benefit from better regulation clarity. In the past, if digital assets came under scrutiny, so did blockchain technology — regardless of the type of application. It’s quite possible that once digital assets are viewed in a more positive light by regulators, so would blockchain technology, which would have an impact on Web3, the vision for the next generation of the World Wide Web.