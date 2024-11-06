ConvaTec Gains Increased Investment from Black Creek

ConvaTec (GB:CTEC) has released an update.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc., based in Toronto, has increased its stake in ConvaTec Group PLC to over 5%, signaling a significant boost in their holdings. This move could attract attention from investors curious about potential shifts in ConvaTec’s market dynamics. With a large voting share, Black Creek can influence corporate decisions, making it a key player in ConvaTec’s future strategies.

