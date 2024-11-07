Control Bionics to Highlight Innovations at Investor Event

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Ltd is set to showcase its innovative medical devices at the Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting with CEO Jeremy Steele leading the presentation. The company is making strides with its NeuroNode technology and the recent launch of the DROVE autonomous wheelchair module, which has received TGA approval. These advancements highlight Control Bionics’ potential to expand into new markets like health diagnostics and sports performance.

