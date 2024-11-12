Continental Aerospace Meeting to Approve New Agreement

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Ltd. (HK:0232) has released an update.

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Ltd. is set to hold a special general meeting on December 6, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a sale framework agreement with China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd. This move could signal strategic collaborations and impact future financial performance, drawing interest from investors keen on aerospace developments.

