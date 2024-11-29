News & Insights

Contango ORE Updates Gold Production Guidance for 2025

November 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

November 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Contango ORE ( (CTGO) ) has issued an announcement.

Contango Ore, Inc. has announced its guidance for its 30% stake in the Peak Gold JV, projecting 2025 gold production at 60,000 ounces and updating all-in sustaining costs to approximately $1,625 per ounce. The company attributes cost increases to logistical challenges and higher processing expenses but remains optimistic about profitability over the mine’s four to five-year life. Contango anticipates cash distributions of $50 million for 2025, while working to align its credit repayments with production schedules.

