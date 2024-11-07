Contango ORE Announces $12 Million Cash Distribution

An update from Contango ORE ( (CTGO) ) is now available.
Contango ORE, Inc. has announced a $12 million cash distribution from its 30% stake in the Peak Gold JV, linked to the Manh Choh mine in Alaska. This follows successful gold processing campaigns, with a total 2024 production forecast of 38,500 ounces. Investors are keen on Contango’s strategic endeavors in mineral exploration across a substantial acreage in Alaska, highlighting its growth potential in the gold market.
