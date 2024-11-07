Contango ORE Announces $12 Million Cash Distribution

An update from Contango ORE ( (CTGO) ) is now available.

Contango ORE, Inc. has announced a $12 million cash distribution from its 30% stake in the Peak Gold JV, linked to the Manh Choh mine in Alaska. This follows successful gold processing campaigns, with a total 2024 production forecast of 38,500 ounces. Investors are keen on Contango’s strategic endeavors in mineral exploration across a substantial acreage in Alaska, highlighting its growth potential in the gold market.

See more insights into CTGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.