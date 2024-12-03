Contango Holdings Eyes Loan Repayment with Strategic Moves

Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.

Contango Holdings PLC has announced a plan to repay £4.18 million in investor loans, leveraging funds from a new strategic investor and expected royalty income from its Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe. The company anticipates improving its working capital position with forthcoming payments and increased coal production. Contango’s repayment strategy reflects confidence in its financial stabilization and future growth.

