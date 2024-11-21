Contango Asset Management Updates Director’s Interest

Contango Asset Management Ltd. (AU:APL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Contango Asset Management Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Martin Francis Switzer acquiring 100,000 performance rights following shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM. The overall number of shares held directly and indirectly by Switzer remains unchanged, totaling 9,538,657 shares. This update is significant for investors monitoring the company’s leadership and potential strategic directions.

For further insights into AU:APL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.