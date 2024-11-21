Contango Asset Management Updates Director’s Interest

News & Insights

Contango Asset Management Ltd. (AU:APL) has released an update.

Contango Asset Management Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Martin Francis Switzer acquiring 100,000 performance rights following shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM. The overall number of shares held directly and indirectly by Switzer remains unchanged, totaling 9,538,657 shares. This update is significant for investors monitoring the company’s leadership and potential strategic directions.

