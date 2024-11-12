Contact Energy Sees Mixed Results in October 2024 Report

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited’s October 2024 report reveals a decline in both mass market and wholesale electricity sales compared to the previous year, with sales dropping to 320GWh and 699GWh, respectively. Despite this, the company saw an increase in net revenue per megawatt-hour and reported significant progress in key projects like Te Huka 3. Meanwhile, future wholesale prices show a declining trend as South and North Island storage levels remain above average.

