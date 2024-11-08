Consumer Portfolio Services Leads in Sub-Prime Auto Financing

An announcement from Consumer Portfolio Services ( (CPSS) ) is now available.
Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS) is at the forefront of sub-prime automobile financing, offering indirect loans through licensed dealers to customers who might not qualify elsewhere. With a $3.5 billion managed portfolio and a presence in numerous states, CPS leverages advanced machine learning and AI models to assess credit risks, ensuring high-quality loans. The company boasts a seasoned leadership team and a solid track record of profitability, making it a notable player in the competitive, capital-intensive auto finance market.
