News & Insights

Stocks

Consumer Portfolio Services Leads in Sub-Prime Auto Financing

November 08, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Consumer Portfolio Services ( (CPSS) ) is now available.

Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS) is at the forefront of sub-prime automobile financing, offering indirect loans through licensed dealers to customers who might not qualify elsewhere. With a $3.5 billion managed portfolio and a presence in numerous states, CPS leverages advanced machine learning and AI models to assess credit risks, ensuring high-quality loans. The company boasts a seasoned leadership team and a solid track record of profitability, making it a notable player in the competitive, capital-intensive auto finance market.

Learn more about CPSS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.