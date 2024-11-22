Construction Partners' Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY'25 View Up

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD or CPI reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis.



Shares of the company gained 6.1% on Thursday. Owing to strong industry demand and favorable funding trends, the company raised its fiscal 2024 outlook.



Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, CPI’s president and chief executive officer, stated, "In fiscal 2025, we continue to project growth and enhanced profitability, supported by eleven months of Lone Star's contribution in our fiscal year. The addition of Lone Star positions CPI to accelerate our ROAD-Map 2027 strategy and to deliver long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

Inside the CPI’s Numbers

CPI reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 1.8% but declined 1.7% year over year.

Quarterly revenues of $538.2 million surpassed the consensus mark of $537.5 million by 0.1% and grew 13.3% year over year.



The project backlog at the end of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1.96 billion, up from the year-ago number of $1.60 billion and $1.86 billion at June 30, 2024.

Operating Highlights

The company reported gross profit of $84.1 million, up 11% from $75.5 million in the year-ago period. General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, were 7.4%, up 50 bps from 6.9% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA of $77 million increased 11.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin, however, declined 20 basis points to 14.3%.

CPI’s Fiscal 2024 Highlights

For the full year, CPI reported EPS of $1.31, up from 94 cents year over year. Quarterly revenues of $1.82 billion grew 16.7% year over year, led by strong operational performance throughout the Sunbelt.



Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 came in at $220.6 million, reflecting an increase of 28% from fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin totaled 12.1%, up from 11% in fiscal 2023.

CPI’s Financials

As of Sept. 30, 2024, ROAD had cash and cash equivalents of $74.7 million, up from $48.2 million reported at the fiscal 2023-end. As of fiscal 2024-end, long-term debt (net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs) was $487 million, up from $360.7 million at the fiscal 2023-end.



For fiscal 2024, net cash provided by operating activities (net of acquisitions) was $209.1 million compared with $157.2 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, CPI now expects revenues in the range of $2.48-$2.58 billion, up from the prior projection of $2.42-$2.52 billion. This indicates an improvement from $1.82 billion reported in fiscal 2024.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $97-$113 million (up from the prior projection of $90-$106 million) compared with $68.9 million in fiscal 2024.



CPI now anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $347-$377 million (up from the prior projection of $338-$368 million) compared with $220.6 million in fiscal 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is still anticipated to be between 14% and 14.6% compared with $12.1% in fiscal 2024.



The above-mentioned guidance includes the expected results of its latest acquisition of Lone Star Paving, which is likely to be accretive from second-quarter fiscal 2025 onward.

Zacks Rank & Recent Releases

CPI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The upside was backed by innovation and high-demand projects, particularly in data centers, semiconductor plants, and institutional sectors. Strength across the segments helped the company achieve 12.6% higher organic revenues. The company now expects annual revenues of at least $14.5 billion compared with $14.5-$15 billion expected earlier.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ reported stellar earnings for third-quarter 2024, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased strongly on a year-over-year basis.



However, revenues missed the analysts’ expectations and slightly declined on a year-over-year basis. MTZ posted nearly 6% lower revenues from its previously provided guidance of $3.45 billion due to near-term project delays.



Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, wherein adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.



Quanta reported a strong quarter with double-digit growth across key financial metrics, a record backlog of $34 billion and $539.5 million in free cash flow. CEO Duke Austin attributed this growth to Quanta’s diverse portfolio, high demand, effective execution and an expanding market.

