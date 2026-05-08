Construction Partners Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.18 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $4.22 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.6% to $769.19 million from $571.65 million last year.

Construction Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.18 Mln. vs. $4.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $769.19 Mln vs. $571.65 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.590 B To $ 3.650 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.